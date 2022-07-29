Firefighters assist in rescue of two men from remote road: RCMP

GORE: Firefighters in the Gore area are being praised for their quick efforts to help two men who needed assistance

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were called July 21 to assist the firefighters, from Gore and another department.

“We were called to help locate two men who had been driving their SUV through a remote road in the Gore area, became disoriented and were now stuck in the mud,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The caller – one of the males, was concerned as his passenger was 84 years old.

S/Sgt. Bushell said local fire crews quickly assembled to assess the situation.

“While police were enroute, East Hants Ground Search and Rescue were consulted and placed on stand-by,” he said. “Luckily, firefighters made short work of locating the males and brought the matter to a quick and safe conclusion.”