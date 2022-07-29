Prom association awards six LHS grads with bursaries

FALL RIVER: The Lockview Prom Association awarded six bursaries recently to graduates of Lockview High who had applied.

There was a call out for applications for the bursaries, which totalled $500 each, and then the committee whittled it down from 21 to the six deserving students.

Chosen for the bursaries were: Ada Tuttle, Cameron Brushett, Brook Bowen, Jill Wood, Isaac Bodnar, and Brooke Stubbert.

Bodnar and Wood were unable to attend the presentation, which took palce recently outside Lockview High.

The money for the bursaries came from surplus that was left over from the parent-organized Prom, which had many community businesses step up and support.

With the bursaries distributed, the remaining money left in the account was to be given to a couple of the local halls that allowed them to hold meetings.

Below are photos from the presentations outside LHS as taken by Pat Healey.

(Submitted photo)