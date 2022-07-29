From the Cruiser – July 19-26

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (July 19-26), officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 124 calls for service.

TWO-VEHICLE MVC

On July 21, East Hants RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was completing a left turn from Highway 236 onto Highway 215 and was struck broadside by the pickup truck that entered Highway 236 from the 215 after being stopped at the stop-sign.

The driver of the truck reported the bike must have been in their blind spot and was not observed before proceeding.

Luckily, there were no injuries in this case and only minor damage to the vehicles involved.

This is a reminder that motorcycles are everywhere, and due care and attention is required at all times to look for and identify these vehicles that share the roads.

GOOD OUTCOME FROM WELLNESS CHECK

On July 22, police conducted a wellness check on a resident of East Hants who has had not been heard from by family in over three days.

Officers attended and found the senior citizen was living in hoarder conditions, had fallen among the debris, and been stuck for three days.

EHS attended at police request and transported the individual to hospital for assessment.

MAN BITEN BY OWN DOG

On July 23, East Hants officers assisted an Upper Nine Mile River man who was bitten and seriously injured by his own dog.

The man reported he had attempted to break up a dog fight between two of his animals and was mistakenly bitten. The wound was serious and required medical attention.

The attending officer arrived prior to EHS and made the decision to transport the male to hospital to avoid delay. The man was treated and released later that day.

EAST HANTS MOST WANTED: Stewiacke man sought on warrant for probation breach

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Stephen Kelly MacPhee, 61 of Stewiacke.

He is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 733.1(1) Breach of Probation

This charge stems from an incident which took place in Shubenacadie in April 2009.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Stephen Kelly MacPhee.

Anyone who sees Stephen Kelly MacPhee is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

