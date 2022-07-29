RCMP investigating possible theft of truck; seeking public’s help

RINES CREEK: RCMP are investigating a report of a vehicle theft from Rines Creek.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were informed the theft of a 2003 Ford F-150 occurred between 9 p.m. on July 21 and 11 a.m. on July 22.

“The victim reported they parked the vehicle on Mosher Rd to go tubing and camped in the area overnight,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “When they returned in the morning they noted that the vehicle was no longer there.”

He said the vehicle was later recovered and towed by officers after receiving a call of a vehicle off the road a short distance away.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police are still investigating the matter.

They are looking to speak to anyone with information on this matter. Those with info can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.