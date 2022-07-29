MacPhee elected in Shubenacadie Special Election for MEH Council

SHUBENACADIE: Carl MacPhee has been elected to Municipality of East Hants council by 39 votes.

The municipality held a special election for the vacant seat in District 4- Shubenacadie on July 23. The seat became vacant when Councillor Ian Knockwood resigned from it in April 2020.

Two candidates ran in this election, with the following results:

CARL MACPHEE – 168,

BO WAMBOLT – 129

ADVERTISEMENT:

MacPhee is a lifelong resident of East Hants.

He graduated from Acadia University with a Bachelor of Science and had a 44-year career with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

This election was held electronically by the Municipality of East Hants, offering voting by telephone and internet. Voter turnout for the election was 15.3%.

All candidates and voters are thanked for their involvement in this special election.

The Municipality of East Hants would like to welcome Councillor Elect Carl MacPhee as the newest member of its Council.

MacPhee was officially sworn in at the Regular Meeting of Council on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.