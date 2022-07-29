Good Robot’s Elmsdale location set to open for thirsty locals

ELMSDALE; Good Robot is days away from opening their brand-new beer garden in Elmsdale at 14 Industrial Way.

The brewery hopes the new outdoor space will become the summer wateringhole to locals in the area.

With the support of investors and an innovation grant from Nova Scotia Business Inc (NSBI), Good Robot was able to develop a brand new brewing facility in Elmsdale.

The facility will feature state-of-the-art equipment like a tunnel pasteurizer, industrial centrifuge, modernized canning line and more.

But what are Elmsdale locals most excited for? The simplistic beer garden that’s scheduled to open this weekend.

“After holding an open house at our new facility last year, it became clear that folks in the area were craving a space to gather with friends and family,” said Acting Director of Hospitality, Dylan LaLande. “We hope the beer garden becomes a second home for people in the area and that they find the same type of camaraderie in Elmsdale that they would find in our Taproom in Halifax.”

The beer garden will feature the same quirky beverages Robot fans have grown to love served by staff directly from the community.

“It was important to us that we hired people from the area,” said Drella Green, Human Resource Manager. “We want to become a staple in the community and that means supporting its people.”

Good Robot’s Elmsdale beer garden officially opens to the public on July 30, following a friends & family event on July 29.

The space will feature a retail store as well, opening in the coming weeks.

The team at Good Robot can’t wait to host their guests all summer long.