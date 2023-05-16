UPPER NINE MILE RIVER: A 36-year-old Upper Nine Mile River man is facing a slew of charges after he was reportedly driving while impaired, and then led police on a high-speed chase, nearly colliding head on with two police cruisers.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said that police responded to a calls of a man driving dangerously, uttering multiple death threats to a person known to him, and driving while impaired on May 13.

“Prior to RCMP officers arriving on scene, the accused fled at a high rate of speed, nearly colliding with two police cruisers,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect then drove dangerously through Kennetcook. He was located a short time later at a residence in Upper Nine Mile River.

“After a short physical altercation with officers as the suspect resisted arrest, and with assistance from the Indian Brook RCMP, officers were able to affect and arrest him,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said Richard Dwayne Langille, 36, of Upper Nine Mile River has been charged with 10 Criminal Code Offenses.

Langille was remanded into custody pending a court date in Shubenacadie.