UPPER HAMMONDS PLAINS: A Windsor Junction man is one of two people charged with attempt to murder during a home invasion in Upper Hammonds Plains on May 10.

An RCMP spokesman said on May 10 at approximately 1:10 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a home invasion on Lifestyles Lane. RCMP officers learned that a man and a woman forced their way into a residence.

The man then discharged a rifle in the direction of a man inside the home, who was known to them.

Police said the occupant of the residence, a 28-year-old, suffered minor injuries.

The victim armed himself with an axe and gave chase to his assailants. The suspects quickly exited the home and fled in a grey Honda Civic.

RCMP officers quickly located the vehicle in the Lower Sackville area, and a traffic stop was attempted. The fleeing vehicle was pursued by officers onto Hwy. 101.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., the Honda Civic collided with a Ford Focus at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Wentworth Rd. in Sweets Corner.

The two occupants of the Honda, a 25-year-old Windsor Junction Man and a 22-year-old Nova Scotia woman, were arrested safely.

Police said the driver of the Ford, an 80-year-old Newport woman, suffered minor injuries and was assessed by EHS. An RCMP collision reconstruction analyst attended the scene.

With the assistance from an RCMP police dog service team, the firearm discarded from the Honda during the pursuit was recovered along Hwy 101.

Brian Edward Mutch of Windsor Junction has been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Careless Use of Firearm

Break and Entering with Intent

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Administering Noxious Thing

Failure to Comply with Order

Possession Contrary to Order

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Discharging Firearm with Intent

Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence

Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle

Haley Patricia Hunter has been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Discharging Firearm with Intent

Unsafe Storage of Firearm

Break and Entering with Intent

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Disguise with Intent

Administering Noxious Thing

Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle

The man and the woman were remanded into custody.

Mutch will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on June 6.

Hunter will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on May 18.

The investigation, led by RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, with the assistance from the RCMP RCMP Forensic Identification Services, is ongoing.

File #: 23-55301, 2023-633925