From the Cruiser – May 16, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers from East Hants RCMP responded to 96 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls submitted by Cpl. Jonathan Neima and Const. Preston Burns to The Laker News.

NEW MEMBER

East Hants would like to welcome it’s newest member Cst. Preston Burns.

He will be taking over as the Community Policing Officer once he gets established.

ATV ACTION PLAN

East Hants RCMP is in the process of putting together an action plan to address the ATV complaints being received.

This includes, but is not limited to, attempting to obtain Police ATV’s to make concentrated patrols throughout the county.

BREAK-IN

On May 5, a residence was broken in to a number of firearms were stolen.

The following day, the suspects were identified.

All of the firearms were returned.

SCAMS CONTINUE

Telephone and internet scams are on the rise.

Citizens are reminded that if receiving a phone call that seems suspicious to hang up immediately, and call your bank to check for suspicious activity on your accounts.

Automated calls from “Bank Security Department” are a scam, do not follow direction from this phone call.

BREAK-AND-ENTERS INVESTIGATED

East Hants RCMP continue to receive and investigate break and enters to residences and business in the county.

Citizens and business owners are asked to take reasonably necessary precautions, such as noting all valuables and serial numbers so items can be added to police databases and easily tracked.

ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED

On May 8th, East Hants RCMP responded to a 911 report of a domestic assault in Mount Uniacke.

After obtaining a statement from the victim, officers made contact with the accused and subsequently arrested them for assault. The accused was released with a court date.

A charge is pending.

UNWANTED MAN

Police responded May1 4 to a 911 call of a man who who not wanted at a residence in Lantz.

According to the complainant, the man male kicked and then ran into a vehicle with his own before fleeing the scene.

With the assistance of Colchester RCMP, the male was quickly arrested and is facing several charges.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Suspect sought on warrant for break-and-enter

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Jerome Paul, 47, of Indian Brook.

Jerome Paul is charged with:

Breaking and Entering, Theft, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The charges stems from an incident that took place in Indian Brook on June 25, 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Jerome Paul.

Anyone who sees Jerome Paul is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: