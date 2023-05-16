HRM to plant 2,500 trees

HALIFAX: Beginning in mid-May and running through November, the Halifax Regional Municipality will plant approximately 2,500 trees throughout right-of-way spaces and other municipally-owned land.

This investment ensures a continued healthy urban forest that contributes to the municipality’s climate action goals.

Residents may request trees to be planted on municipal land by contacting 311.

Requests will be considered but are not guaranteed.

To maintain a healthy urban forest, the municipality plants a variety of species to ensure tree diversity and resiliency.

Right-of-way space along streets are ideal locations for trees, providing many environmental and social benefits, such as reducing heat effects, improving stormwater management by reducing runoff and providing enjoyable outdoor spaces for recreational use.

Tree planting supports important municipal initiatives, including the Urban Forest Management Plan and HalifACT.

To learn more, visit the HRM website.