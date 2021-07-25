FLETCHERS LAKE: The family of a young woman from Fletchers Lake who was hit while crossing Robie Street in Halifax on July 21 is receiving an outpouring amount of support from the community.

Lucy Sharpe, the daughter of Joe and Colleen Sharpe, was struck by a motorist who then fled the scene around 9:30 p.m. on July 21. The incident occurred just outside the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, which Lucy’s parents credit for her getting care right away.

Police said after they interviewed witnesses, officers were able to locate the vehicle involved and the driver was found a short distance away and was taken into custody.

According to Colleen, Lucy suffered multiple head injuries, fractured skull, broken pelvis, and a broken knee and a fractured elbow. She had to be sedated and supported by a breathing tube and is in ICU.

The family has been told Lucy has a long road ahead of her.

“We’re heartbroken for our baby girl,” said Colleen.

Since the incident, the community has risen to help out the family, who are spending the bulk of their time at the hospital. Both Joe and Colleen are self-employed meaning they have had to put that on hold to look after Lucy, while son Owen prepares to leave for grad school. Joe and Colleen teach music, tutor, write, and create.

This includes the creation of a GoFundMe, which has blown its modest $2,000 goal out of the water with $5,480 raised as of early morning July 25. The GoFundMe can be found at:

https://gofund.me/5913d85a .

There is also a Meal Train started to help the family. (Meals need to be peanut-free). It can be found at https://mealtrain.com/72vl69 .