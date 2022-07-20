Fletchers Lake man convicted on animal cruelty charges

FLETCHERS LAKE: A 23-year-old man from Fletchers Lake has been found guilty of animal cruelty during an appearance in Halifax Provincial Court on July 20, the N.S. SPCA said in a release.

Thai Lowe, 23, was convicted for willfully and without lawful excuse, killing a dog that is kept for a lawful purpose, contrary to section 445 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Lowe was sentenced to a 10-year prohibition from owning, being in the custody or control of, and residing with animals.

He was given a conditional sentencing order of 180-days which includes 60-days of house arrest except for legal or medical counseling, or employment obligations.

Lowe will be on 12 months of probation, during which, he must also keep the peace. Lowe was ordered to pay restitution, a victim surcharge, and abide by the court’s conditions.

On December 27, 2019, the Nova Scotia SPCA responded to a complaint that involved a dog at a veterinary clinic with undetermined medical conditions in need of immediate assistance.

The serious wounds inflicted on the dog led to its passing. SPCA Enforcement Officers conducted a thorough investigation and as a result, animal cruelty charges were laid.

“Today shows how a confidential complaint to the SPCA helps to hold individuals responsible for their actions,” Jo-Anne Landsburg, Chief Provincial Inspector at the Nova Scotia SPCA, said in a release.

“When you see an animal suffering or being abused, please contact the SPCA. Our officers will investigate.”

The Nova Scotia SPCA has a zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty and neglect.

All concerns and complaints submitted to the SPCA are kept confidential.

You can report acts of cruelty by calling the SPCA toll-free at 1-888-703-7722, e-mailing animals@spcans.ca, or filling out an online form at www.novascotiaspca.ca/reportcruelty.