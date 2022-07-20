NOEL: A 42-year-old Noel woman has been charged by the N.S. SPCA with three counts of permitting an animal to be in distress.

The offence is contrary to contrary to Section 26 (2) of the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

On July 17, the Nova Scotia SPCA Enforcement team received an emergency complaint about a deceased dog.

Upon entering the residence, officers took into custody a dog and cat and seized the deceased dog.

The remains have been brought to the Dalhousie Agricultural College Pathology Laboratory for a necropsy. This investigation is ongoing.

Singer is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on September 15, 2022.

The Nova Scotia SPCA has a zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty and neglect.

All concerns and complaints submitted to the SPCA are kept confidential.

You can report acts of cruelty by calling the SPCA toll-free at 1-888-703-7722, e-mailing animals@spcans.ca, or filling out an online form at www.novascotiaspca.ca/reportcruelty.