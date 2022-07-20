FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Eleven drivers were charged with stunting, including one that occurred in the local area, during the month of June, RCMP say.

In recently releases stats, Nova Scotia RCMP say they charged 11 drivers with stunting across the province.

Const. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said one of the stops for stunting occurred in the Fall River/Beaver Bank area. The Laker News asked for a breakdown of the stats to the local area after receiving the release.

The following drivers were caught travelling at speeds that caused significant concern:

171 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 103 in Maitland (not East Hants);

170 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104 in East Mountain;

164 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 102 in Stewiacke;

143 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 4 in Irish Cove;

120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Highway 105 in Wagmatcook;

Stunting is defined as any person who operates a motor vehicle on a highway in a race, in a contest, while performing a stunt or on a bet or wager.

Anyone driving a motor vehicle 50 Km/hr or more, over a speed limit, may be charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for a first offence, six points on your license and an immediate seven-day roadside license suspension.

Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.