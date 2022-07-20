Christensen, Gilby pick up checkers on SunBelt Rentals night

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Two local racers—one in the SunBelt Rentals Outlaw Bandolero division and one in the Strictly Hydraulics Legend division—were victorious in CARSTAR Weekly Series racing action last Friday night on SunBelt Rental night.

In the Bandolero division, the 24 of Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen picked up the feature win taking advantage of off nights for two other championship contenders in Dawson Noble and Chase MacKay.

The AME Contracting-Noble Grape-Brew HQ-AMP Disposal-and The Laker News (to name a few)-sponsored bandolero also picked up a heat race win.

Chase MacKay earned the other heat race win.

In the feature, Nine Mile River’s Dawson Noble was third, while Beaver Bank’s Brett Pashkoski in the no. 45 unofficially got fifth.

Caden Tufts was second and Chase Livingston was fourth.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

SunBelt Rentals Outlaw Bandolero

1 – 24 Ayden Christensen

2 – 00 Caden Tufts

3 – 8 Dawson Noble

4 – 39 Chase Livingston

5 – 45 Brett Pashkoski

Heat 1 – 24 Ayden Christensen

Heat 2 – 71 Chase MacKay

In the Beginner bandolero feature, Hailey Bland had a late spin that saw her surrender the lead to Avery DeCoste and he went on to the victory. Bland came home in third

Bella Pashkoski of Beaver Bank came home in fourth place.

Bland took the heat race win in the Dartmouth Metals-sponsored no. 27.

SunBelt Rentals Beginner Bandolero

1 – 13 Avery DeCoste

2 – 44 McKenna Little

3 – 27 Hailey Bland

4 – 85 Bella Pashkoski

5 – 12 Shelby Chisholm

Heat 1 – 27 Hailey Bland

Carroll’s Corner Jamie Dillman was first across the line in the TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning race, ahead of Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River in the no. 99.

Colin Matthews in the no. 147 and Dillman won the heat races.

Toursec Thunder & Lightning

1 – 158 Jamie Dillman

2 – 99 Dave Matthews

3 – 94 JJ MacPhee

4 – 147 Colin Matthews

5 – 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 1 – 147 Colin Matthews

Heat 2 – 158 Jamie Dillman

It was Gage Gilby taking one of the two heat races and the feature checkered flag in the Strictly Hydraulics Legend race.

Gilby bested the 66 of Owen Mahar and 03 of Colton Noble of Nine Mile River to the line for the victory in his CKG Elevator-sponsored machine.

The 88 of Nic Naugle and 19 Nathan Langille rounded out the top five.

Danny Chisholm in the no. 87 won the other heat race.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends

1 – 25 Gage Gilby

2 – 66 Owen Mahar

3 – 03 Colton Noble

4 – 88 Nic Naugle

5 – 19 Nathan Langille

Heat 1 – 87 Danny Chisholm

Heat 2 – 25 Gage Gilby

In the Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman, Brady Creamer took the feature win.

The no 92 of Kennetcook’s Pete Miller won the second of two heat races.

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman

1 – 10 Brady Creamer

2 – 25 Andrew Lively

3 – 94 Deven Smith

4 – 85 Darren Hilchie

5 – 31 Jesse Deveau

Heat 1 – 66 Jeff Breen

Heat 2 – 92 Pete Miller

The CARTSTAR Weekly Racing Series is off for a mid-season break this Friday, July 22.

The series returns Friday, July 29 for Canadian National Autism Foundation “Kids Race”!

All divisions are on the racing card – racing action gets underway at 7:00pm.