PHOTOS: Riverlake women, men hosted Valley in rugby play

FALL RIVER: The Riverlake Rugby club men’s and women’s teams were in action on home soil over last weekend.

The teams welcomed Valley Rugby to Lockview High School in Fall River for a pair of games.

There was a small but vocal crowd on hand at the football field cheering on the Riverlakers–and a couple that sounded like they were cheering on the visitors.

The short-staffed Valley took it to the Riverlake women, and appeared on their way to the win when The Laker News had to leave early in the second half.

There was no info provided on how the game ended or how the men’s game went.

Here are some of the game action shots that we took of the women’s game: