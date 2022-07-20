Five impaired drivers picked up in Beaver Bank/Fall River, East Hants

BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: Five of the 131 impaired drivers charged in the month of June occurred on local roadways.

As it does each month, Nova Scotia RCMP released stats for all RCMP detachments across the province for June 2022 on drivers charged for driving impaired by drugs or alcohol.

For the month of June, Nova Scotia RCMP charged 131 drivers with impaired related offences.

63 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol

8 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Drug

9 charged with Refusal of a Demand Made by a Peace Officer

51 issued driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol.

The Laker News asked for a breakdown of the stats to the local area after receiving the release.

According to Const. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, three of those impaired drivers were picked up in the Beaver Bank/Fall River area.

Two of those impaired drivers charged stemmed from stops in the East Hants RCMP area.

Impaired driving investigations can be complex, especially when they involve both alcohol and drugs. This is why Nova Scotia RCMP officers receive a variety of training and have several tools at their disposal.

In Nova Scotia, there are approximately 250 RCMP members with training related to drug-impaired driving, 33 of whom are Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). Nova Scotia RCMP also has 427 trained breath technicians who are qualified to operate instruments that determine a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand made by a peace officer for a sample for testing sobriety can result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving.

There are range of fines and periods of driving prohibition for those convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Citizens are asked to call 911 immediately if you see a driver who is driving erratically or unsafely.

Once you call 911, you will be asked to provide the following: