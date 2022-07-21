National superbike series returns to Shubenacadie after two year hiatus

ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: A Hammonds Plains motorcycle racer is looking to use his home-track dominance in his class on a national superbike touring series as it hits Nova Scotia this weekend.

John Fraser rides his Yamaha in the AIM Amateur Superbike and Amateur Sport Bike divisions, both which he comes in trailing in the points standings. In Amateur superbike he sits second, while in sport bike he is seventh in points.

The touring series stop at Atlantic Motorsport Park near Shubenacadie will mark round three round 3 of the CSBK series.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.

Dartmouth-based motorcycle dealership Pro Cycle will once again headline the list of sponsors for the event.

Pro Cycle, in business since 1983, has been involved in sponsorship of most of the National Superbike events at Atlantic Motorsport Park over the years along with offering logistical and technical support for the CSBK series.

Additional support for the 2022 Atlantic round comes from Canadian Kawasaki and Arai Helmets. Canadian Kawasaki is no stranger to Superbike racing in Canada, having won more National Superbike championships than any other brand.

While Arai Helmets, distributed in Canada by Drummondville, QC-based Kimpex, is a premier helmet brand with a long history in motorcycle road racing worldwide.

“The Pro Cycle team is excited for the return of Superbike racing to our home track,” stated Kristin Whitehead, General Manager of Pro Cycle. “The support this year from our partners at Canadian Kawasaki and Kimpex is a welcome addition to the event and we’re proud to host CSBK with them by our side.”

The CSBK race weekend is the first full doubleheader round of the 2022 season, meaning a full schedule of racing on both Saturday and Sunday for all classes.

In addition to the National divisions, a regional support class is also on the weekend schedule. The Society of Atlantic Roadracing League (SARL) will showcase local talent in the Pro Cycle / SARL Invitational races.

Also partnering with the weekend Superbike event is Good Robot Brewing Company. The local brewery has been a Halifax staple since 2015 and will soon open their new location in Elmsdale. Good Robot will have refreshments and Good Robot merch available onsite at the track.

Another Elmsdale essential is The Beefy Weiner, who will be the feature food vendor for the weekend and will be located in the paddock area throughout the CSBK event.

To kick off the race weekend, Pro Cycle will host its annual Fast Bikes Show-n-Shine at their Dartmouth Crossing store on Thursday evening (July 21) from 6PM – 8PM.

The show-n-shine traditionally draws a large crowd of local motorcyclists and offers a chance to win some great prizes, including weekend passes to the CSBK races, a harbour tour from Halifax Boat Tours, and many more!

Thursday evening is also an opportunity for fans to meet some of the stars of the CSBK series with many of the top Superbike riders expected to be on hand signing autographs.

Discounted advance weekend passes for the Atlantic CSBK round are available at Pro Cycle and online at CSBK.ca.