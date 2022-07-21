A summer ball hockey league has started for those youth Under-11, Under-13, and Under-15 at the East Hants Sportsplex, run fully by a group of volunteers.

Those volunteers and representatives from Active East Hants/the Municipality of East Hants invited The Laker News’ Pat Healey from Enfield out to give it a try.

Watch to see how he did (or didn’t do):

Video Sponsored by the Municipality of East Hants.

Photos below are from Dagley Media video stills.

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media

www.dagleymedia.com

The Laker News can be found at:

www.thelakernews.com

www.thelaker.ca