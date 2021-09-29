HALIFAX: The 2020-21 annual report from Information Access and Privacy Services released today, September 29, shows the overall compliance rate for responses to requests under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIPOP) is improving.



The rate for 2020-21 was 89 per cent, the highest in three years.



“Providing Nova Scotians with timely access to the information they want and need is the cornerstone of a government that is transparent and accountable,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services.

“Building on these achievements, we will work with the Department of Justice to fulfill government’s mandate to amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.”

The annual report provides statistics about government responses to FOIPOP applications and outlines work being done to support compliance by government. The report is available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/information-access-and-privacy-services-annual-report-2020-2021 Quick Facts:— there were 2,039 FOIPOP applications received in 2020-21— 70 per cent of the requests were submitted through the new online Information Access and Privacy Services Request Account launched in January 2021— there were 213,000 pages of records released last year, with the largest single release being 9,788 pages— the Department of Environment received the highest number of applications with 863 requests— amending the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act to give order-making ability to the privacy commissioner is part of the mandate of the justice minister