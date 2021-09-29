Electrical problem forces float-plane to land in Goffs lake

GOFFS: An electrical issue forced the pilot of a float-plane to land in a lake near the Halifax Stanfield Airport on Tuesday afternoon Sept. 28.

Shortly after 1 p.m., firefighters from Airport Fire; HRM Fire Station 47 Goffs; Station 45 Fall River with an engine and Rescue Boat 45; and Tac 48 from Beaver Bank; and EHS were sent to Turf Lake in Goffs.

Rescue 45 on scene. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Hfx Media photo)

Halifax District RCMP said the Cesna pontoon plane, which had just the pilot–a man from B.C.–on board landed in Turf Lake due to the electrical issues

The man was uninjured in the incident. He was brought to shore by HRM firefighters on Rescue Boat 45.

Crews terminated command shortly after and returned to quarters.