From the Cruiser – Sept. 21-28

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 108 calls for service between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.

Here are a few of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

On September 24, RCMP responded to a collision in the parking lot of an Elmsdale retail store.

The investigation revealed the driver of a small sedan lost control due to mechanical issues with the vehicle. The sedan jumped a curb and rear ended another car.

Luckily there were no injuries.

The vehicle with the malfunction was towed while the other was able to safely be driven from the scene by its owner.

RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter into a mini home located in Tennecape (outside of Noel) on Sept. 27.

Once inside, the culprit destroyed some of the interior in order to remove all the copper wiring.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who has information related to this matter. Anyone with info can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

On Sept. 27, officers were conducting regular compliance checks on offenders serving sentences in the community or who have been placed on house arrest while awaiting an outstanding court matter.

During a check in the Shubenacadie area, it was determined an offender was not at home as ordered.

Police located the man the following day where he was breached and taken to the Burnside Correctional Center.

The culprit’s house arrest will be revoked until he faces the courts to speak to this matter.

