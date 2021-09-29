MAIN PHOTO: Mastodon Ridge makes a $25k donation to Feed N.S. (submitted photo)

STEWIACKE: Mastodon Ridge has long been a historic site for tourists and locals to enjoy a family activity or a welcomed stop during a long car ride. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mastodon Ridge.

The site, founded by Bill Hay, laid the groundwork for future businesses with the installment of the iconic Mastodon in 1995 and other attractions and park in 1996.

In celebration of the anniversary, Mastodon Ridge is hosting a fundraising event this weekend with an official tee off on Friday, October 1 at 4 p.m. followed by weekend long celebrations with all mini golf proceeds going to food banks in the Colchester area.

Earlier in the week a $25,000 donation from Mastodon Ridge owner, Bill Hay, was made to Feed Nova Scotia. But they want to raise more through the fundraisers this weekend.

“Growing up and having spent my career in the food industry I know the importance of giving back to community and supporting organizations such as Feed Nova Scotia,” said Hay. “As we celebrate fall harvest and enter the holiday season, we are all reminded of the importance of feeding our communities and I encourage others to give back when they can.”

The food banks that will benefit from the donation and fundraiser this weekend include;

Colchester Community Support Society

Salvation Army Family Services (Truro)

Indian Brook Food Bank

Shumilacke Food Bank Society

Mastodon Ridge is a business centre located in Stewiacke that came from the discovery of the existence of the mastodon in 1991.

Located halfway between the equator and the North Pole, Mastodon Ridge is a sought-after attraction that spurred successful tenants including food service, retail, a distillery and more recently Mastodon Mini Golf course and the Settler’s Fun Fort for children.

“We are thrilled to receive such a generous donation,” said Nick Jennery, Executive Director of Feed Nova Scotia.

“Support like this is critical for us to help ensure Nova Scotians have food in their time of need, and we’re humbled to be part of a community that continues to look out for their neighbours.”

Mastodon Ridge is encouraging people in Nova Scotia to stop by and enjoy the festivities and mini golf while supporting a great cause over the weekend of October 1- 3.

PC MLA for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley Larry Harrison will be attending the tee off event at 4 p.m. at Mastodon Ridge to support the 25-year anniversary and the community efforts to raise funds for food banks.

“Our community has watched Mastodon Ridge grow and lay the groundwork for future businesses in our area and for that we are grateful of Bill Hay’s meaningful contribution to this beautiful part of the province that we call home and his recent contribution helping feed those in need,” said Harrison.