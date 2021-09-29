Miller Lake West residents walk, run, and bike for Terry Fox

MILLER LAKE WEST: Residents of Miller Lake West laced up their walking sneaker on Sept. 19 for a good cause.

Several residents decided to organize a Terry Fox Run in the community to raise money for the well-known cause of the iconic Canadian figure.

The neighbourhood group raised $500.

Organizers told The Laker News that while Terry ran 5,733 kilometres, Miller Lake residents decide to walk, run, or bike 5.373 kilometres.

This saw the participants all gather up by Preakness Crescent and walked, ran, or biked up Perrin Drive and back.

The event will become an annual event, said Krista Sheehan, one of the community members that took part.

Here are a couple photos from the Terry Fox Run in Miller Lake West submitted to us here at The Laker News by Krista Sheehan:

Organizer Cheryl, Carol And Jolette