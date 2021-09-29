Vehicle thefts under investigation in Beaver Bank, Miller Lake

BEAVER BANK: Halifax District RCMP are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts over the past couple of weeks in both Beaver Bank and Miller Lake West areas, according to HRM Crime Mapping app.

On Sept. 13, RCMP received a report of a theft of a vehicle from Beaver Bank Road/Hwy 354 in North Beaver Bank, near the border with East Hants.

Police received a report of a vehicle theft off Perrin Drive in Miller Lake West on Sept. 18. This incident took place on Guildwood Drive.

RCMP responded to a report of an alleged assault that took place on Sept. 14 on Spinner Crescent, near Stokil Drive in Lower Sackville.

Police are investigating a break-and-enter into a residence on Hwy 357 near Elderbank on Sept. 14.

Check out the CrimeMapping Ap for more; https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=cd5b990f2132430bb2bda1da366f175c .

Crime Mapping is an interactive site that will be updated daily at midnight with incidents of five specific crime types – robberies, assaults, break and enters, thefts of vehicles, and thefts from vehicles.

These crime types were selected given that people can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim if armed with information about what’s happening in their community.

To ensure privacy, the crimes are plotted on the mid-point of the closest block and are not associated with specific civic addresses so as not to identify a person or an address.