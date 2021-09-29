HRP continues search for missing man with Waverley connections

WAVERLEY: Halifax Regional Police continue to look for a man that has been missing for a year with family who live in Waverley.

HRP say in a recent release that the Special Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the disappearance of Ryan James Jessop.

Jessop has not been in contact with family members since September 2020. This is out of character for him, and his family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators have determined that Jessop had been last spotted in the area of Dartmouth Crossing on the evening of September 27, 2020.

He is described as white, five-foot-10, 175 lbs. with dark brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue track suit and a black puffy Guess vest.

HRP is asking anyone with information in relation to his disappearance to contact police at 902-490-5016.

Jessop’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

Callers must contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090, must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.

The amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.