Tip leads Halifax District RCMP to break-and-enter suspects

ENFIELD: Two criminals wanted for a resume full of break-ins across 10 different counties in N.S. were apprehended by RCMP at a gas station in Enfield on Sept. 26.

In a release, RCMP said that officers arrested and charged the two travelling criminals who are believed to have been involved in over 30 break-ins since April 2021.

On September 26, at approximately 10:45 a.m., police received a tip about a possible stolen vehicle that was travelling on Hwy. 102 heading towards Enfield.

“Police learned that the vehicle had taken the exit and stopped at a gas station on Hwy. 2 in Enfield,” the release said. “Police attended the area and located the vehicle, a black Buick Enclave.”

Officers confirmed this was the same Enclave that had been stolen in Antigonish on August 9. Police located a woman in the vehicle and arrested her without incident.

“The man, who had been driving the vehicle, was located coming out of the gas station and was also arrested without incident,” the release added.

She said both were held in custody overnight.

Police said through continued investigation, police located stolen property in the vehicle and determined that the man and woman had been involved in over thirty break-ins across the province.

“These incidents occurred in Digby, Annapolis, Kings, Hants, Colchester, Cumberland, Pictou, Antigonish, and Inverness Counties and also within the Halifax Regional Municipality since April 24, 202,” the release said.

Pascal Joseph Leblanc, 55, of Eastern Passage, has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000, Possession of Break-In Instrument, three counts of Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000, and three counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

Charlee Sandra Roach, 24, of Digby, has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000, Possession of Break-In Instrument and three counts of Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000.

Both have been remanded into custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on October 1, for a bail hearing.

Further charges are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing.

