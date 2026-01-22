Four arrested in HRM by RCMP for impaired driving

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

HRM: Four men, including one from Waverley, were arrested over a few days by Halifax RCMP for impaired driving.

On January 19, at approximately 5:50 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a van in the 1400 block of Fall River Rd.

“Upon arrival, officers located the man with open alcohol in the vehicle and exhibiting signs of impairment,” a spokesperson said.

The man, 80, from Waverley, was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he provided two samples of his breath; they registered at: 120 and 130 mg%.

The man was released pending future court appearances in Dartmouth Provincial Court for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance over 80 mg%.

On January 17, at approximately 8 p.m., RCMP officers, EHS and fire services responded to a report of an injured man after he rolled his tractor on a property in the 700 block of Dufferin Mines Rd. in Dufferin Mines.

Upon arrival, officers located the man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was showing signs of alcohol impairment.

“The man, a 56-year-old from Dufferin Mines, provided a roadside breath sample which resulted in a fail,” said a spokesperson.

The officer issued a blood demand to the man before he was transported to hospital by EHS.

The man was later released from hospital.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

On January 20, at approximately 8:30 p.m., RCMP officers, EHS and fire services responded to a report of a vehicle that had gone over a guardrail on Hwy. 7 in Westphal.

Upon arrival, officers located a Toyota CH-R upside down in the ditch.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Eastern Passage, was being assisted by fire services and EHS.

“Officers observed signs of alcohol impairment before he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.,” said the spokesperson.

At the hospital, the man was arrested for impaired driving and a blood demand was made.

The investigation is ongoing.

On January 20, at approximately 9 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute at a home on Cox Lane Rd. in Hammonds Plains.

“Officers attended the residence and spoke to the occupants, who advised the complainant was out on his ATV and had been drinking,” the spokesperson said.

Officers then observed an ATV drive-by, make a U-turn in the middle of the road, and speed past without stopping as directed.

Patrols for the ATV were unsuccessful.

At 9:44 p.m., officers returned to the residence and spoke with the ATV driver. Officers observed signs of alcohol impairment and located the ATV involved in the earlier incident.

A breath demand was issued, but the 31-year-old man from Hammonds Plains failed to provide a sufficient sample.

He was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample and transported to the Tantallon RCMP Detachment.

The man was later released pending future court appearances in Halifax Provincial Court.

Drivers who use drugs or alcohol and get behind the wheel risk their lives and the lives of everyone else on the road.

To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

File #: 26-9411, 26-10439, 26-11137, 26-11148