Red Tape Awareness Week focus on making life easier for Canadians: CFIB

Red Tape Awareness Week. (CFIB photo)

HALIFAX: The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)’s Red Tape Awareness WeekTM is back from January 26 to January 30 for its 17th year.

This year’s focus will be on how cutting red tape can help lower costs and boost Canada’s productivity during uncertain economic times.

This year’s Red Tape Awareness Week lineup includes:

Monday, January 26 : A new report in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association on how much time physicians are spending on red tape across Canada.

: A new report in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association on how much time physicians are spending on red tape across Canada. Tuesday, January 27 : The award no one wants to win, the Paperweight “Award” for the most burdensome red tape of the year, is announced.

: The award no one wants to win, the Paperweight “Award” for the most burdensome red tape of the year, is announced. Wednesday, January 28 : CFIB’s annual Red Tape Report Card, grading provincial and federal governments on their regulatory burden and red tape reduction efforts.

: CFIB’s annual Red Tape Report Card, grading provincial and federal governments on their regulatory burden and red tape reduction efforts. Thursday, January 29 : An analysis of red tape’s impact on agri-businesses.

: An analysis of red tape’s impact on agri-businesses. Friday, January 30: The Golden Scissors Award, celebrating the year’s most impactful red tape reduction initiatives, winners are announced.

CFIB launched Red Tape Awareness Week 17 years ago to raise public awareness about how excessive red tape affects business owners and Canadians and to challenge governments across the country to reduce their regulatory burdens.

Media are invited to CFIB and CMA’s briefing for an embargoed, in-depth look at the physician red tape report and Red Tape Awareness Week.

For more information and to register, contact public.affairs@cfib.ca.

This year’s Red Tape Awareness Week is presented in partnership with Intuit QuickBooks.

To learn more, visit: cfib.ca/redtape.