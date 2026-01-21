Delivering value for Nova Scotians focus of 2026-2027 revenue requirement application

An electrical grid. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Continuing work to make Nova Scotia’s electricity system more reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective is the focus of the province’s independent energy system operator in its 2026-2027 revenue requirement application.

IESO Nova Scotia submitted a $14.9 million budget for 2026-2027 to the Nova Scotia Energy Board (NSEB) for approval.

The proposed budget, which includes a recurring $13.1 million operational budget, as well as $1.8 million in one-time costs associated with transitioning grid management responsibilities from Nova Scotia Power to IESO Nova Scotia, will enable critical planning for the province’s future energy needs and procurement of new electricity generation capacity.

“The last several months have seen IESO Nova Scotia rapidly ramp up as the province’s new, not-for-profit organization to manage the energy system independently of utilities, power producers, and government,” said Johnny Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer of IESO Nova Scotia..

“Now we are preparing to enter our first full year of operations, with the sole focus of delivering value for Nova Scotians,”

“It will be an exciting year focused on making Nova Scotia’s electricity system more transparent and competitive, improving supply reliability, accelerating the transition to renewable energy, and securing the most cost-effective electricity possible for customers.”

In 2026-2027, IESO Nova Scotia will:

Complete its inaugural Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), a long-term system planning process that, with significant stakeholder input, defines the province’s energy needs for the coming decades and develops a comprehensive roadmap to ensure the system is equipped to meet those needs in a reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective way. Previously completed on a periodic basis by Nova Scotia Power, the IRP will be led going forward by IESO Nova Scotia, with a focus on engaging Nova Scotians directly to help shape the province’s energy future.

Execute its first procurement process to secure at least 300 megawatts of generation capacity for the province, ultimately selecting a proponent to build and operate fast-acting natural gas-fired facilities in Pictou County. This added capacity, identified in the Province of Nova Scotia’s Clean Power Plan and the most recent IRP completed by Nova Scotia Power, is critical to the province’s ability to continue to meet growing electricity demand, transition away from coal, significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and achieve Nova Scotia’s renewable energy goals.

Continue critical work to prepare for the full transfer of grid operations, including real-time dispatch, energy purchase, and transmission operation functions, from Nova Scotia Power. This work includes procuring required technological equipment, robust testing to ensure operational readiness, securing required facilities, and completing regulatory compliance processes. The anticipated transitional operating costs are accounted for in the 2026-2027 budget as one-time only costs.

“Nova Scotians pay close to $2 billion every year for electricity. Our job, as the province’s not-for-profit independent system operator, is to identify the right long-term investments to ensure Nova Scotians are getting the best possible value for that money,” said Johnstone.

“This means making decisions based on the needs of Nova Scotians: a reliable, sustainable supply of electricity at the best possible cost.”

“Running competitive procurement processes, better utilizing the province’s existing facilities, and fostering partnerships with neighbouring provinces can help avoid unnecessary costs to customers while still ensuring we have the ability to meet Nova Scotians’ needs now and into the future.”

IESO Nova Scotia’s 2026-2027 revenue requirement application is not expected to impact electricity rates immediately.

As with independent system operators in other jurisdictions, IESO Nova Scotia’s NSEB-approved costs are expected to be passed through to customers.

Timing of cost recovery is expected to fall within the next 12 months.

IESO Nova Scotia’s revenue requirement represents less than one per cent of the overall revenue collected by Nova Scotia Power from its customers.