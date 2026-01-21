N.S. launches HomeShare Program under human rights remedy

Minister of Opportunities and Social Development Barb Adams in Fall River. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians with disabilities will soon have more choices for supported living in community with the launch of the new HomeShare program, a commitment under the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy.



“HomeShare supports the goals of the human rights remedy by helping people with disabilities live where and how they choose, while building meaningful relationships and stronger communities,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development.

“HomeShare is about more than housing – it’s about belonging.

“With the right fit and the right supports, people can feel at home in their community and live with greater independence.”

Through the program, which launched January 20, participants in Nova Scotia’s Disability Support Program who choose to live in a shared home are matched with a provider in their community.

Providers are paid for the support and for room and board from the participant’s individualized funding.



Every match is based on individual needs, interests, routines and expectations. Providers may help participants prepare meals, get to and from work or keep track of appointments.

In some cases, participants live quite independently; in others, support is a more integrated part of daily life.



The program is delivered by established disability support service providers who co-ordinate locally with support from the government and Nova Scotia Community Living Organizations.

Local co-ordinating organizations are responsible for screening providers, facilitating matches and providing ongoing support to the provider and the participant.

Recruitment is now underway for potential HomeShare providers.

More information is available at: www.HomeShareNS.ca



Quotes:

“HomeShare is a relationship-based model of support that allows for increased individualization and close connections in community, and produces high quality of life outcomes.

“We are excited to be able to support organizations during this human rights transformation, but particularly in ways where we can increase choices for Nova Scotians with disabilities about where they live, who supports them and how they live their lives.”

— Lora Church, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Community Living Organizations



Quick Facts:

– the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy is a five-year, legally binding agreement that guides thegovernment’s work to address discrimination against people with disabilities

– the ultimate legally required outcome is to remedy discrimination against people with disabilities by the end of 2028

– the Province has provided $49,060 to Nova Scotia Community Living Organizations for provincial co-ordination and support in 2025-26; $350,000 will be provided to local co-ordinating organizations

– the government committed $120 million in 2025-26 to implement the remedy

– Nova Scotia Community Living Organizations is a coalition of agencies serving people with disabilities and/or mental health support needs to live in community