New skills program to help veterans build construction careers

Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration, delivers remarks. (Province of Nova Scotia)

NOVA SCOTIA: The province is helping Canadian Armed Forces veterans, reservists and their family members transition to construction careers.



The assistance is through the new Skills Bridge initiative that will support up to 100 people over the next three years. The program, funded by the province and delivered by the non-profit organization Helmets to Hardhats, offers training, coaching and direct pathways into apprenticeship and employment opportunities across the province.



“People who serve our country deserve a province that steps up for them in return.

“Veterans and reservists have skills that are in high demand, and our construction industry has more opportunity than ever before,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“This initiative connects the two. It gives people a clear path into good jobs and helps build the homes, hospitals and schools Nova Scotians need.”

Skills Bridge offers two streams of support: one focuses on classroom and leadership training in partnership with the Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council.

The other provides direct referrals and apprenticeship placements within the province’s construction sector.



Through peer-to-peer coaching, national outreach and collaboration with unions and employers, Skills Bridge will create clear and supported pathways for veterans entering the skilled trades.

It builds on services currently offered by Helmets to Hardhats.



The program runs to October 1, 2028.



Quotes:

“Nova Scotians who have served their country bring discipline, leadership and teamwork to everything they do.

“This program not only helps veterans find meaningful new careers – it also strengthens our workforce and helps address labour and skills shortages in construction.”

— Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration

“Helmets to Hardhats is proud to launch the Skills Bridge initiative with the Government of Nova Scotia. Over the next three years, this program will provide training, coaching and direct access to unionized construction careers for up to 100 participants.

“It is an important step in ensuring that military members, veterans and their families can thrive in the skilled trades.”

— James Hogarth, National Executive Director, Helmets to Hardhats



“Canada’s service members and veterans merit strong support as they transition into civilian careers.

“Our skilled trades unions are proud partners of Helmets to Hardhats, and we see first-hand the value veterans bring to our industry.

“Skills Bridge will help veterans access meaningful careers in construction while strengthening Nova Scotia’s skilled trades workforce. This initiative reflects what’s possible when government, industry and training partners work together.”

— Alison Casey Executive Director, Mainland Nova Scotia Building Trades Council

“The construction industry is experiencing unprecedented growth with generational opportunities. Helmets to Hardhats and the Skills Bridge initiative will help veterans who have valuable skills and experiences connect to the industry and strengthen Nova Scotia’s workforce.

“As proud partners of Helmets to Hardhats, we are excited to support this impactful initiative.”

— Trent Soholt, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council



Quick Facts:

– the Province is investing a total of $480,000 over three years

– BuildForce Canada, a national construction industry organization, projects 8,400 retirements in the next decade across Nova Scotia’s construction industry, with 7,900 new workers projected and 17 per cent growth expected

– the Helmets to Hardhats organization is dedicated to helping veterans, reservists and military family members transition into skilled trades careers