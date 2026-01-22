Tougher penalties to combat illegal fisheries activities

Fisheries & Aquaculture minister Kent Smith. (Submitted/FB photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is cracking down on illegal fisheries activities with new, tougher penalties to protect the province’s seafood industry and economy.



Thirty-one new summary offences with higher fine amounts have been designated under the Fisheries and Coastal Resources Act and related regulations.



“We’ve heard the concerns of the seafood industry and are taking strong action,” said Kent Smith, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

“Designating new summary offences with significant fines reflects our commitment to combatting illegal activities.

“This step, along with others, will ensure that our seafood industry continues to grow responsibly while making our rural coastal communities safer.”

ADVERTISEMENT:



Examples of the new summary offences include:

– falsifying, unlawfully altering or destroying documents, which has a $5,000 fine for a first offence and $10,000 for subsequent offences

– buying or processing illegally caught fish – a $25,000 fine for a first offence and $50,000 for subsequent offences (plus additional fees).



These summary offence changes are now in effect, and conservation officers can now issue these tickets. The changes strengthen enforcement in the shore-based fish buying and processing sector.



In November, Minister Smith announced a dedicated compliance unit of inspectors that will focus on wharves and seafood facilities, where the Province is the regulator.

Their role includes monitoring, inspecting, investigating, and acting on regulatory offences.

ADVERTISEMENT:

These measures build on recent steps to strengthen compliance, including higher maximum fines, modernized regulations, enhanced reporting requirements and new tools for traceability and enforcement.



Quick Facts:

– up to 30 per cent of annual lobster landings in Atlantic Canada go unreported, representing up to $400 million in unrealized taxable income for Nova Scotia

– most previously existing summary offence tickets carry fines of less than $1,000.