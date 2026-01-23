The Laker News

Winter storm to impact N.S. with high winds, snowfall Sunday night into Tuesday

ByPat Healey

Jan 23, 2026 #blowing snow, #Elmsdale, #Environment Canada, #Halifax, #Hants County, #high winds, #N.S. storm, #Nova Scotia, #NSstorm, #snowfall, #winter storm
Weather forecast. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX/ELMSDALE: A winter storm set to hit Nova Scotia on Sunday night is forecasted to bring strong winds, blowing snow and significant snowfall on Monday.

Most of Nova Scotia will see impacts from the storm, Environment Canada said, with the potential for snowfall of between 15 to 25 cm and wind gusts northeasterly 50 to 70 km/h.

The storm is expected to hit Sunday night until Tuesday morning.

The exact track of the system still remains uncertain, but the potential exists for significant snowfall across most of the province.

The forecast: Environment Canada forecast for Elmsdale N.S.

Strong northeasterly wind gusts will also develop on Monday, leading to reduced visibilities in blowing snow.

A winter storm watch has been issued for southern Nova Scotia.

Snow accumulation may make travel slow or hazardous.

Roads and walkways could become slippery and difficult to navigate.

Plan ahead in case schools or scheduled activities are cancelled.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.

In effect for:

  • Hants County

