A PSA from Halifax Water on preparing for cold temperatures

NOVA SCOTIA: As a precaution, Halifax Water would like to remind customers that freezing temperatures can cause issues with internal plumbing and the privately-owned section of the water service lateral; which can result in a loss of water service.

To help avoid this, it is recommended that customers ensure there is a safe heat source in the area where your water service lateral enters your home – usually in a basement or utility closet near your water meter.

What to do if you lose water service during extreme cold?



1. Check the Halifax Water website (halifaxwater.ca/notices) for a known water service outage in your area.

2. If your water has stopped flowing, and you are not impacted by a known service outage in your area:

a. Please contact our 24/7 emergency line at 902-420-9287.

b. We recommend that you close the water shut-off valve controlling water flow inside your home. This can help minimize the risk of flooding from frozen, cracked, or split plumbing caused by freezing temperatures.

Where is the water shut-off valve?

As illustrated in the picture below, the valve can usually be found at the point the water line enters your home, between the entry point and the water meter.

If your shut-off valve does not work, contact a plumber. If water must be shut off at the property line for the repair, please contact Halifax Water at 902-420-9287.

To ensure the safety of our communities and their staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit them on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call their Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.