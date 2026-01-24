Funding announced for 2SLGBTQIA+ community groups

Justice Minister and Attorney General Scott Armstrong. (Submitted photo/FB)

HALIFAX: A new funding program is helping the province deliver on its commitment to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.



The 2SLGBTQIA+ Community Impact Grant program will provide flexible funding to help strengthen the capacity, stability and long-term impact of community-based organizations across the province that serve 2SLGBTQIA+ Nova Scotians.



The program stems from the Province’s 2SLGBTQIA+ Action Plan, released January 8.



“This investment reflects our commitment to moving from planning to action,” said Attorney General and Justice Minister Scott Armstrong, Minister responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism.

“By supporting the organizations that serve and advocate for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, we are helping to build a province where everyone feels safe, respected and able to fully belong.”

ADVERTISEMENT:



Community-based organizations can apply for a grant of up to $25,000 per project, with $150,000 available in total.

The grants will support core and administrative costs, helping recipients do their work, grow sustainably and better serve underrepresented and underserved communities, including those in rural areas.



To be eligible, organizations must:

– be a registered not-for-profit or charity based in Nova Scotia

– have a primary mandate or sustained focus on serving 2SLGBTQIA+ communities

– feature 2SLGBTQIA+ leadership at the board or staff level

– show how funding will strengthen organizational capacity and community impact

– demonstrate collaboration or intersectional approaches to equity and inclusion.



Applications will be reviewed by the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism with support from a cross-government committee.



Additional Resources:

Community Impact Grant program applications and submission instructions (alternative submission arrangements are available): https://www.oeaengagement.ca/2slgbtqia-action-plan/news_feed/2slgbtqia-community-impact-grant-now-open-for-applications