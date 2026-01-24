Nova Scotia Power encouraging customers to conserve energy

Crews from NSP. (NSP photo)

HALIFAX/NOVA SCOTIA: With extreme cold temperatures across Nova Scotia, more energy is needed by our customers for heating and that’s putting significant pressure on the power system.

At this stage, we are asking customers to please conserve energy, especially during peak hours of the day (7am to 11am, and 5pm to 9pm).

The easiest ways to conserve energy are to turn off high consumption appliances and select the lowest comfortable thermostat setting.

N.S. Power teams have been preparing all our power generating sites this week to make sure they are producing as much power as possible.

“We are also using our two new grid-scale battery sites and working with our neighbouring utilities to support each other wherever we can,” a spokesperson with NSP said.

