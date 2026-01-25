N.S. Power provides update on impact of extreme cold

Crews from NSP. (NSP photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power continues to remain in the warning stage related to the extreme temperatures we’re experiencing across the province.

They continue to urge customers to please conserve energy.

This is especially important as our team prepares for an expected peak in energy demand later this evening, between the 5pm and 9pm.

While there have not been system-wide issues that would require proactive short rotating outages across the province, we have seen some localized issues and outages related to cold weather today.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“As a result, our team is taking proactive steps to help manage local demand for energy on the power system, which has significantly increased due to the extreme temperatures,” a spokesperson said in a release.

NSP is encouraging all customers to continue conserving energy where they can and to stay up to date at www.nspower.ca/extremecold .

For updates on any outages and estimated times of restoration, please visit https://outagemap.nspower.ca.