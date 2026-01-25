Storm impacts on HRM municipal services

A snow plow clears snow in HRM. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Media photo)

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that winter operations crews are on standby and will begin clearing streets and sidewalks when snow begins to accumulate overnight.



Residents are reminded that the municipal overnight parking ban is being enforced (in both Zone 1 – Central and Zone 2 – Non-Central) from 1 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 26, to allow crews to properly clear snow.

Visit halifax.ca/snow to find updates on snow clearing operations.



The following are updates on municipal services due to the forecasted weather:



Municipal offices



All municipal offices, including in-person Planning & Development permit offices and 311 Customer Service Centres, are delaying opening until noon on Jan. 26.

If there are additional delays or closures, the municipality will provide an update.



Employees who can work from home are being asked to do so.



All essential services, as well as 311, winter operations and Halifax Transit are maintaining operations.

Safety is the municipality’s top priority. Delaying opening will help clearing efforts and facilitate a safer commute for our employees and residents.



Executive Standing Committee meeting



The Executive Standing Committee scheduled for Jan. 26 is cancelled.



Halifax Transit



Snow routes for Halifax Transit buses will be in effect on Jan. 26. Service disruptions will be announced as needed via @hfxtransit.bsky.social on Bluesky and our website.



Solid Waste



Curbside collection of solid waste for Jan. 26, is rescheduled for Jan. 31. For Jan. 27 collection, residents are asked to not place waste curbside until that morning to allow for snow clearing operations.



The Otter Lake Waste Facility, Materials Recycling Facility and Organics Management Facility will be closed on Jan. 26.

For the latest service disruptions, visit our website.

Parks & Recreation



Municipally-owned and operated recreation facilities will be closed on Jan. 26.

A decision will be made later in the day regarding whether rentals, facilities and programming activities will continue as scheduled on Jan. 27.



In addition, the Halifax Forum ice surfaces (the Forum Arena and the Civic Centre) will be closed for the morning on Jan. 26. This is due to the potential for snow to accumulate on the building’s roof.

Halifax Forum staff will monitor status and a decision will be made at noon on Jan. 26 if afternoon/evening programming will continue as planned.



The Halifax Public Gardens will be closed on Jan. 26.



For the most up-to-date information, follow @hfxrec.bsky.social on Bluesky or call your local recreation centre.



Support for those experiencing homelessness



Over the weekend, the municipality’s After-Hours Individualized Mobile Engagement team (AIM) engaged with those experiencing homelessness throughout the region to inform them of available shelter options, and where possible, help them with transportation to these shelters.

The AIM team will continue to engage with people as needed in the coming days.



The Province of Nova Scotia funds the operation of emergency shelters in the municipality, which are run by various service providers:



· Halifax | 2029 North Park Street



· Halifax | Multi-Purpose Centre of the Halifax Forum | 6210 Young Street



· Halifax | St. Patrick’s Church | 2262 Brunswick Street



· Dartmouth | 197-199 Windmill Road



· Lower Sackville | Beacon House Shelter | 125 Metropolitan Avenue



Individuals experiencing homelessness who need emergency support, including overnight shelter beds, can call 211 to be connected with local services.

General safety and fire safety tips during winter storms



Residents are reminded of the following general safety and fire safety tips during winter weather:



General safety:



· Listen to local news and weather reports for information on changing weather conditions



· Dress in warm layers and cover exposed skin to prevent frostbite



· Clear snow slowly and take frequent breaks to avoid overexertion



· Check on neighbours, especially those who are more vulnerable



· Keep pets indoors



· Ensure you have an emergency kit with enough food, water and medication to last at least 72 hours



· Avoid non-essential travel during the storm

Fire safety during a winter storm:



· Ensure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working



· Keep vents and chimneys free of ice and snow to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.



· Never use barbecues, camp stoves or generators indoors or in garages



· Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn



· Never leave candles or space heaters unattended



· Keep fire extinguishers on-hand and make sure your family knows how to use them



For tips on winter storm preparedness and staying safe, visit our website.



hfxALERT



Register for hfxALERT, the municipality’s mass notification system to receive urgent and non-urgent (including overnight winter parking ban notifications) alerts by text, email or phone.



Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts, follow guidance from emergency officials and stay informed through municipal channels, including halifax.ca and official social media accounts and RSS feeds.



For more information and the latest service updates, visit: halifax.ca/snow