The Laker News

East Hants Featured

Snow fall update for Sunday night into Tuesday from Environment Canada

ByPat Healey

Jan 25, 2026 ##nsstorm, #East Hants, #Environment Canada, #Halifax, #N.S., #Nor'easter, #snow storm, #snowfall, #weather
Wintry weather. (Pexels.com photo)

HANTS COUNTY/NOVA SCOTIA: A prolonged period of snow with blowing snow is expected across central Nova Scotia with between 25-35 cm, possibly more of snow falling.

The maximum wind gusts: 50 to 70 km/h beginning later this evening then tapering off early Tuesday morning.

The heaviest period of snow will be overnight (Sunday Jan 25) tonight and into Monday morning.

The weather update was posted on Sunday night Jan. 25 at 6:49 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h along the Atlantic Coast will give reduced visibilities in blowing snow over open and exposed areas.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Snowfall warnings are issued when significant impacts are expected due to snowfall accumulations. P

lease continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured

Storm impacts on HRM municipal services

Jan 25, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

N.S. Power provides update on impact of extreme cold

Jan 25, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

“Our people are hurting, and we want answers”; Sipekne’katik Chief Glasgow issues statement

Jan 25, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

Snow fall update for Sunday night into Tuesday from Environment Canada

January 25, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Storm impacts on HRM municipal services

January 25, 2026 Pat Healey
News

WCB Nova Scotia supported quicker injury recovery in 2025

January 25, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

N.S. Power provides update on impact of extreme cold

January 25, 2026 Pat Healey