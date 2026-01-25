Snow fall update for Sunday night into Tuesday from Environment Canada

Wintry weather. (Pexels.com photo)

HANTS COUNTY/NOVA SCOTIA: A prolonged period of snow with blowing snow is expected across central Nova Scotia with between 25-35 cm, possibly more of snow falling.

The maximum wind gusts: 50 to 70 km/h beginning later this evening then tapering off early Tuesday morning.

The heaviest period of snow will be overnight (Sunday Jan 25) tonight and into Monday morning.

The weather update was posted on Sunday night Jan. 25 at 6:49 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h along the Atlantic Coast will give reduced visibilities in blowing snow over open and exposed areas.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Snowfall warnings are issued when significant impacts are expected due to snowfall accumulations. P

lease continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.