Warning lifted as extreme temperatures start to ease: N.S. Power

N.S. Power truck and crews in training. (NS Power photo)

HALIFAX: With the extreme cold temperatures easing, Nova Scotia Power’s grid status index has moved back to normal which means the request to our customers to conserve energy has now been

lifted.

“We appreciate our customers efforts to conserve energy – as it was especially important during those peak hours when demand on the system was so high,” a spokesperson for N.S. Power said.

While there were some localized issues and outages related to the cold on Sunday, NSP teams were able to avoid system wide issues that could have required load shedding – or proactive, short rotating outages across the province.

“We would like to thank our customers, as well as our neighbouring utilities across the Atlantic Region for their support and for working together through this extremely cold weekend,” the spokesperson added.