The Laker News

News Featured

Warning lifted as extreme temperatures start to ease: N.S. Power

ByPat Healey

Jan 26, 2026 #extreme cold, #extreme temperatures, #N.S. Power, #Nova Scotia Power, #weather
N.S. Power truck and crews in training. (NS Power photo)

HALIFAX: With the extreme cold temperatures easing, Nova Scotia Power’s grid status index has moved back to normal which means the request to our customers to conserve energy has now been
lifted.

“We appreciate our customers efforts to conserve energy – as it was especially important during those peak hours when demand on the system was so high,” a spokesperson for N.S. Power said.

While there were some localized issues and outages related to the cold on Sunday, NSP teams were able to avoid system wide issues that could have required load shedding – or proactive, short rotating outages across the province.

“We would like to thank our customers, as well as our neighbouring utilities across the Atlantic Region for their support and for working together through this extremely cold weekend,” the spokesperson added.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured

Snow fall update for Sunday night into Tuesday from Environment Canada

Jan 25, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Storm impacts on HRM municipal services

Jan 25, 2026 Pat Healey
News

WCB Nova Scotia supported quicker injury recovery in 2025

Jan 25, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants

Trivia night supporting local food banks on Feb. 3

January 26, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Five LHS Dragons girls basketball players honoured on Senior Night

January 26, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

Warning lifted as extreme temperatures start to ease: N.S. Power

January 26, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Dal Tigers women’s basketball announces commitment of East Hants’ Maggie Robson

January 26, 2026 Pat Healey