Public Servants demand clarity on Premier Houston’s planned cuts

Premier Tim Houston (Province of N.S. photo)

DARTMOUTH: Last week, Premier Tim Houston surprised all Nova Scotians when he revealed that the deficit continues to skyrocket under his watch.

With the government’s track record of undercutting civil servants with unexpected legislation in the House of Assembly, and a budget coming soon, the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) is calling on the Premier to reassure Nova Scotians and civil servants that any upcoming budget measures will not impact front-facing jobs and the public services that Nova Scotians depend on.

“As our deficit continues to climb, people are rightfully nervous and are seeking assurances from government that their jobs and the services they deliver will not be impacted by these planned cuts,” said NSGEU President Sandra Mullen.

The government has discussed cutting 10 per cent from department budgets, and while their new vacancy management directive states it will not include “frontline civil servants that perform essential duties directly interacting with the public,” the union has received no clarification on who exactly will be affected. NSGEU members are raising concerns about what this will mean for their jobs.

More than eight weeks after announcing their new directive, and the union has yet to receive a response to their letter to government.

The letter requested meaningful consultation with the stakeholders to discuss sustainable, long-term strategies for public service management that do not compromise the quality and reliability of services Nova Scotians depend on.

“This government has little credibility when it comes to financial forecasting: they always present the worst-case scenario, then magically find extra revenue,” adds Mullen.

“But when people’s jobs are on the line, they deserve clarity and transparency.”