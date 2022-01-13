Four charged in brazen robbery at Fall River convenience store

FALL RIVER: Four people have been charged following a brazen robbery at the Needs Convenience store in Fall River early in the morning of Jan. 12.

It was one of three robberies that took place in an eight-hour span throughout downtown Halifax and Chebucto Road, another Needs store. All four individuals allegedly committed the offences.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers from Halifax District RCMP in Lower Sackville responded to a robbery at the Fall River business.

Three men entered the store and demanded money and the keys to the employee’s vehicle, MacLeod said in a release from HRP.

“The men fled with a quantity of cash and cigarettes in the employee’s vehicle,” he said. “The employee was not physically injured.”

Officers with HRP located the vehicle that was stolen on January 11 in Halifax (see further down for that robbery) in the store parking lot.



“A short time later, HRP East Division Patrol members spotted the store employee’s stolen vehicle on Waverley Road in Dartmouth,” said MacLeod.

He said officers briefly pursued the vehicle but concluded the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

HRP Central Division Patrol members then located the vehicle crossing the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax.

“The driver refused to stop for police and continued to Wood Avenue in Halifax where the vehicle struck a residence and four men fled on foot,” said MacLeod. “After a brief foot pursuit, officers arrested all four men.”



Investigators in the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division have laid charges against the four men.

On January 11 at approximately 7:20 p.m., HRP responded to a robbery in-progress in the 1500 block of Lower Water Street in Halifax.

A man with a knife approached another man who was walking to his vehicle and demanded the keys. The suspect fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

Officers briefly pursued the vehicle but concluded the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

On January 12 at approximately 2 a.m., HRP responded to an alarm at the Needs convenience store at 6130 Chebucto Road in Halifax.

Two men entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes. The men fled the area on foot with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

No weapons were seen, and the employee was not physically injured.

Ninety minutes later, the robbery in Fall River occurred.

A 31-year-old-man and a 32-year-old-man are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face one count each of theft of motor vehicle and two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Evan William Parker, 22, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 13 to face charges of:



* Robbery (x2)

* Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

* Theft of a motor vehicle

* Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

* Mischief (property damage)

* Breach of probation (x2)

Nicolas Lane Perry, 22, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 13 to face charges of:



* Robbery (x3)

* Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public (x2)

* Theft of a motor vehicle (x2)

* Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

* Mischief (property damage)

In addition, Perry is facing charges in relation to four other incidents that occurred throughout the region this month:



* January 1 robbery of a man and theft of a vehicle at the TD Bank ATM, Peakview Way in Bedford: one count each of robbery, theft of motor vehicle and a weapon dangerous to the public.

* January 2 attempted robbery at the Wilsons Gas Station on Farnham Gate Road in Halifax: one count of attempt robbery.

* January 3 robbery at the Esso Gas Station on Kearney Lake Road in Halifax: one count each of robbery and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

* January 8 robbery at the Needs convenience store on the Bedford Highway in Bedford: one count each of robbery and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Files # 22-247/ 22-560/ 22-813/ 22-2672/ 22-4150 /22-4266 /22-4283