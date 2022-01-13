FALL RIVER: A suspect is being sought after a robbery at the Petro Canada in Fall River around suppertime on Jan. 12.

Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the Integrated RCMP/HRP General Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the robbery.

She said that at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station/convenience store on Hwy. 2 in Fall River.

“Police learned that a man had entered the store, went behind the counter and demanded cash,” said Cpl. Croteau. ” He then grabbed cash from the till and left the store. Video surveillance shows the man getting into the passenger side of a car which fled towards Fall River on Hwy. 2.”

Photo of the suspect car (RCMP).

Cpl. Croteau said no one was injured.

The man is described as white, has brown hair, was wearing grey sweat pants, a red Puma hoody, beige work boots and a surgical mask being worn inside-out.

The car is described as a black Nissan Sentra with chrome handles and wheels with hubcaps. The front driver’s side hub cap was missing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # : 22-4528