Four female songwriters holding showcase at Pink Piano Cafe

LOWER SACKVILLE: Come out and support four young women as they start their songwriting journey and share their original works on stage. Another of the “Songwriters From Here & Away” songcircle concerts.

Avery, Brooklyn, Emmy & Sylvie will each be singing a few of their original songs and playing guitar & piano in the cozy, neo-bohemian vibe of The Pink Piano Café in Lower Sackville, a new cafe in the region.

The Pink Piano is teaming up with Robert Campbell, host of “Songwriters From Here And Away’, to feature songwriters for audiences who prefer to hear original music in a listening room environment.

This event came together as a collaboration between Campbell and Nick Pettipas, from Marine Drive Talent, who are mentoring the young artists with writing and performance coaching.

“As musician and songwriter myself I wish I had been encouraged early on to get onstage and sing my songs,” said Campbell. “Supporting the songwriting community and encouraging young artists is hugely important and I’m really happy to see this happening”

The concert starts at 1:30 PM on Sunday Sept. 29 and is open to everyone.

It is a ‘Pay What You Can’ event and all proceeds go towards producing future shows for young songwriters.