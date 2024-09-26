LOWER SACKVILLE/BEAVER BANK: The Laker News interviewed both candidates for HRM’s Municipal election who are seeking to represent those in Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank.

This is our interview with Council Candidates Paul Russell and Billy Gillis.

We asked the community to submit questions, and they did. These were the ones chosen to ask to each candidate.

The Laker News had help to narrow the questions down from a member of a nearby community, that is not in the Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank riding.

We also chose the locations where the interviews took place.

Municipal politics is the one level of government that has such an impact on our lives so it’s important to make sure you cast your vote.

Advance online and telephone voting is from Oct. 8-16, while advance in-person voting is Oct. 12 and Oct. 15.

Voting day is OCT. 19.

For more check out the HRM Elections page (link on the screen)

https://www.halifax.ca/city-hall/elections/information-voters

Paul Russell. (Dagley Media photo)

Here is our interview with Paul Russell.

Video sponsored by Joanne Pullin eXp Realty

Video shot by Matt Dagley

Billy Gillis. (Dagley Media photo)

Here is our interview with Billy Gillis.

Video sponsored by Joanne Pullin eXp Realty

Video shot by Matt Dagley