From Runways to Revenue: Halifax Stanfield strengthens N.S. economy

HALIFAX STANFIELD: According to its latest economic impact report, Halifax Stanfield International

Airport (Halifax Stanfield) remains a vital engine for Nova Scotia’s economy, driving tourism, jobs, trade, and growth across the region.

In 2024, airport-related activity generated over $4 billion in economic impact, reinforcing its critical role in supporting regional economic prosperity.

“These results reflect our commitment to creating an international airport that supports a thriving Nova Scotia,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA). “

Every connection we enable contributes to a stronger, more prosperous province.

“Our team at HIAA and our broader airport community take great pride in helping drive sustainable economic growth and ensuring Halifax Stanfield serves as a gateway that benefits everyone who lives and works here.”

According to the report prepared for HIAA by Canmac Economics Ltd., non-resident air travellers were the province’s highest-spending visitor group in 2024, averaging $1,224 per person and generating roughly $1.4 billion in economic output for the province.

“Halifax Stanfield’s commitment to providing reliable access to Nova Scotia for high-value, long-haul visitors is a key contributor to our success and that of the Nova Scotia tourism industry,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot, noting that he recently reported a record-breaking season for all aspects of their business.

Halifax Stanfield remained a major source of employment, with over 5,900 people working on-site in 2024, and a total of 24,015 direct and indirect jobs linked to airport operations.

These activities produced $1.3 billion in labour income for Nova Scotians, reflecting a 15 per cent year-over-year growth.

Halifax Stanfield continued to provide a reliable gateway for exporters in 2024, processing 26,200 metric tonnes of cargo through its facilities, valued at $536 million.

Much of this activity, generating $715 million in economic output, was fuelled by Nova Scotia’s world- renowned seafood exports, predominantly live lobster.

Ongoing investments by HIAA and its tenants in construction and facility enhancements also delivered strong economic benefits. In 2024, these projects generated $74 million in economic output, supported 492 full-time jobs, and provided $27 million in wages.

Among them was the development of the airport’s new International Connections Facility (ICF). This investment elevates the passenger experience and expands Halifax Stanfield’s capacity to handle more wide-body aircraft, increasing cargo opportunities and strengthening global trade links.

This project was jointly funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of Nova Scotia, and HIAA.

“Investing in modern, future-ready infrastructure is essential to meeting the needs of our passengers and partners,” said Carter.

“These developments ensure Halifax Stanfield remains a catalyst for growth and opportunity across the region.”

With continued growth expected, Halifax Stanfield continues to play a pivotal role in Atlantic Canada’s transportation network, enabling global connectivity and supporting long-term regional economic success.

To learn more, visit Halifax Stanfield’s Economic Impact webpage.