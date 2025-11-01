N.S. resuming mail service through Canada Post

The province of N.S. has resumed mail service thru Canada Post on Oct. 31. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is resuming mail delivery through Canada Post after postal workers moved to rotating strikes earlier this month.

Starting Friday, October 31, Access Nova Scotia centres will no longer be used as drop-off and pickup locations for essential provincial government correspondence.



Though mail delivery has restarted, people can still expect delays.

ADVERTISEMENT:

To help avoid delays, people are encouraged to use online services when available.

Many programs and services offer several ways to correspond with the government and complete a service or transaction.



Program and service information on the government website and on government forms and applications will say if people can complete the service or transaction online, by email or in person.



Quick Facts:

– the drop-off service at Access Nova Scotia centres started October 2 and pickups started October 14



