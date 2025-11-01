The Laker News

East Hants News

N.S. resuming mail service through Canada Post

ByPat Healey

Nov 1, 2025 #Acess Nova Scotia, #mail service, #N.S., #Nova Scotia
The province of N.S. has resumed mail service thru Canada Post on Oct. 31. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is resuming mail delivery through Canada Post after postal workers moved to rotating strikes earlier this month.

Starting Friday, October 31, Access Nova Scotia centres will no longer be used as drop-off and pickup locations for essential provincial government correspondence.

Though mail delivery has restarted, people can still expect delays.

ADVERTISEMENT:

To help avoid delays, people are encouraged to use online services when available.

Many programs and services offer several ways to correspond with the government and complete a service or transaction.

Program and service information on the government website and on government forms and applications will say if people can complete the service or transaction online, by email or in person.

Quick Facts:
– the drop-off service at Access Nova Scotia centres started October 2 and pickups started October 14


By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

RCMP conduct speed enforcement initiative along Hwy 102 near Fall River

Nov 1, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

From Runways to Revenue: Halifax Stanfield strengthens N.S. economy

Nov 1, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Video: Getting the details on the Beaver Bank Parade of Lights

Oct 31, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

RCMP conduct speed enforcement initiative along Hwy 102 near Fall River

November 1, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

N.S. resuming mail service through Canada Post

November 1, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

From Runways to Revenue: Halifax Stanfield strengthens N.S. economy

November 1, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Video: Getting the details on the Beaver Bank Parade of Lights

October 31, 2025 Pat Healey