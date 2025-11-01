The Laker News

RCMP conduct speed enforcement initiative along Hwy 102 near Fall River

ByPat Healey

RCMP conducted speeding enforcement on Hwy 102 between Fall River and the Halifax Airport last week. (RCMP photo)

FALL RIVER: A recent speed enforcement initiative on Highway 102 near Fall River led RCMP to seeing “eye-opening” results, the force said.

On Oct. 29, RCMP Southeast Traffic Services Metro Unit conducted a three-and-a-half hour targeted speed enforcement initiative on Hwy. 102 between Fall River and the Halifax airport.

The results saw:

• 21 speeding tickets issued — top speed clocked at 153 kilometre per hour

• three tickets for expired motor vehicle inspections

• one suspended driver caught

•Police also issued several additional warnings issued under the Motor Vehicle Act 

“Speeding puts lives at risk,” RCMP said in the post on their Facebook page.

“Let’s work together to keep our roads safe. 

“Slow down, stay alert, and drive responsibly.”

