Child dies in Antigonish County mvc; police seeking witnesses

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: A child has died in a two-vehicle collision in Antigonish County where the second vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.

RCMP say that on November 1 at approximately 9:50 p.m., police, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a collision on Hwy. 104 near Dagger Woods Rd. and Pomquet Monks Head Rd.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that a collision had occurred between a car and a large farm or construction vehicle.

The four occupants of the car, a black Toyota Rav 4, were transported to hospital by EHS.

One passenger, a child, was pronounced deceased at hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The other vehicle did not remain on the scene.

Investigators later located the vehicle believed to be involved; it has been seized for investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is also involved.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was travelling on Hwy. 104 during the evening of November 1 and may have seen either of the vehicles involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-1626819