Child dies in Antigonish County mvc; police seeking witnesses

ByPat Healey

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: A child has died in a two-vehicle collision in Antigonish County where the second vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.

RCMP say that on November 1 at approximately 9:50 p.m., police, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a collision on Hwy. 104 near Dagger Woods Rd. and Pomquet Monks Head Rd.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that a collision had occurred between a car and a large farm or construction vehicle.

The four occupants of the car, a black Toyota Rav 4, were transported to hospital by EHS.

One passenger, a child, was pronounced deceased at hospital.

The other vehicle did not remain on the scene.

Investigators later located the vehicle believed to be involved; it has been seized for investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is also involved.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was travelling on Hwy. 104 during the evening of November 1 and may have seen either of the vehicles involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-1626819

By Pat Healey

