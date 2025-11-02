Child dies in Antigonish County mvc; police seeking witnesses

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: A child has died in a two-vehicle collision in Antigonish County where the second vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.
RCMP say that on November 1 at approximately 9:50 p.m., police, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a collision on Hwy. 104 near Dagger Woods Rd. and Pomquet Monks Head Rd.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that a collision had occurred between a car and a large farm or construction vehicle.
The four occupants of the car, a black Toyota Rav 4, were transported to hospital by EHS.
One passenger, a child, was pronounced deceased at hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The other vehicle did not remain on the scene.
Investigators later located the vehicle believed to be involved; it has been seized for investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is also involved.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Investigators want to speak with anyone who was travelling on Hwy. 104 during the evening of November 1 and may have seen either of the vehicles involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500.
To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.
File #: 2025-1626819